IBM and Red Hat collaborate to modernize G5 grants management system for education department
Apr. 21, 2022 8:57 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Red Hat announced that they are part of a five-year collaboration to modernize the U.S. Department of Education's G5 grants management system with open hybrid cloud technologies.
- The joint effort, led by Innosoft and including technology from Red Hat and Amazon Web Services with industry expertise from IBM, will replace the current G5 system with an open and flexible cloud-based system.
- The goal of modernizing the G5 system is to allow the department to further refine its grants management process.
- Working with Innosoft, IBM Consulting will serve as the technology strategist and architect of the project for migrating data and critical grants management processes from the existing G5 system to AWS.
- The new system will be built on Red Hat OpenShift.