Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is adding two women executives to its board of directors, Lulu Cheng Meservey and Kerry Carr, the video game publisher said on Thursday.

Cheng Meservey joined the board on April 16 and Carr would be elected at the company's annual meeting in June.

Meservey is on the Workplace Responsibility Committee and will go up for re-election at the company's annual meeting. If elected, Carr will join the Audit Committee.

Presently, Cheng Meservey is the VP of communications at newsletter company Substack, while Carr is currently an SVP with spirits maker Bacardi and previously worked at The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The two women replace Hendrik J. Hartong III and Casey Wasserman, who according to the company, have chosen not to stand for re-election.

Activision (ATVI), which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for almost $69 billion, or $95 per share in cash, has had a history of having a toxic culture under Chief Executive Bobby Kotick.

Activision (ATVI) shares were slightly higher in premarket trading on Thursday at $79.06.

Shares have gained slightly more than 17% year-to-date.

The Kotick-led Activision (ATVI) recently disclosed that it received a request for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a grand jury subpoena from the Justice Department likely related to trading before the announcement of Microsoft's (MSFT) planned purchase of the video game maker.

Activision (ATVI) said it will fully cooperate with the investigations.