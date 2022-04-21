Yeti Holdings faces risk of soft consumer spending - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started off coverage on Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with an Equal Weight rating, although the firm made it clear that it likes the longer-term value for investors.

Analyst Brian Harbour said Yeti is a prime example of a niche consumer product that navigated the jump to recognized lifestyle brand. "We have a favorable view of its brand strength, innovation capability, management, and top line momentum, which was accelerated by the Covid period with a shift to DTC beyond IPO-era expectations," he advised.

In the near term, a confluence of macro headwinds are seen setting up as potential negative catalysts, which keeps Morgan Stanley on the ratings sidelines. "These include potential consumer softness into late '22/'23, which could impact more discretionary, higher ticket purchases of outdoor goods, and margin uncertainty, which we think is understood but could be compounded by further input cost inflation and international supply chain risks," warns Harbour.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI) flipped to Sell in February.