Stagwell acquires e-commerce solutions provider Brand New Galaxy
Apr. 21, 2022 8:58 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has acquired global affiliate Brand New Galaxy (BNG) to accelerate connected commerce and digital transformation for global brands; will operate as part of Stagwell Media Network.
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- BNG is a provider of scaled commerce and marketplace solutions and offers a range of tailored solutions for accelerating end-to-end multimarket commerce.
- The addition deepens digital-first specialization in connected commerce solutions, scaling Stagwell's broad e-commerce capabilities to service more complex global clients.
- BNG has served as a partner of Stagwell via its Global Affiliate Program since 2021 and is the first acquisition Stagwell has made of one of its affiliates.