Berkshire Hills Bancorp cut to Sell at Compass Point as Upstart partnership poses risks
Apr. 21, 2022 9:01 AM ETBerkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB), UPSTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener Hunsicker on Thursday has downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell from Neutral as its partnership with artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) raises additional risks.
- BHLB stock is slipping 1% in premarket trading.
- Hunsicker highlighted that Berkshire Hill's (BHLB) addition of more Upstart (UPST) loans will push net interest margin and loan loss provisions higher, according to a note written to clients.
- As a result, 2022 earnings estimate of $1.74 per share was lifted from $1.63 in the prior view, but 2023 EPS was lowered to $1.89 from $2.06, the note says. This compares with the average analyst EPS estimate of $1.80 in 2022 and $2.09 in 2023.
- Recall last year when Berkshire Hills (BHLB) teamed up with Upstart (UPST) in a bid to offer unsecured lending to its clients. Since then, the regional lender has been using Upstart's platform to approve more creditworthy borrowers for high yielding loans.
- On April 20, Berkshire Hills Bancorp adjusted EPS of $0.43 topped the $0.41 consensus estimate.