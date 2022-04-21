Berkshire Hills Bancorp cut to Sell at Compass Point as Upstart partnership poses risks

  • Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener Hunsicker on Thursday has downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell from Neutral as its partnership with artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) raises additional risks.
  • BHLB stock is slipping 1% in premarket trading.
  • Hunsicker highlighted that Berkshire Hill's (BHLB) addition of more Upstart (UPST) loans will push net interest margin and loan loss provisions higher, according to a note written to clients.
  • As a result, 2022 earnings estimate of $1.74 per share was lifted from $1.63 in the prior view, but 2023 EPS was lowered to $1.89 from $2.06, the note says. This compares with the average analyst EPS estimate of $1.80 in 2022 and $2.09 in 2023.
  • Recall last year when Berkshire Hills (BHLB) teamed up with Upstart (UPST) in a bid to offer unsecured lending to its clients. Since then, the regional lender has been using Upstart's platform to approve more creditworthy borrowers for high yielding loans.
  • On April 20, Berkshire Hills Bancorp adjusted EPS of $0.43 topped the $0.41 consensus estimate.
