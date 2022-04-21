L3Harris wins $482M contract extension from Royal Canadian Air Force
Apr. 21, 2022 9:02 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has won a 4-year, $482M performance based contract extension from the Royal Canadian Air Force to provide continued in-service support for its CF-18 Hornet fighter aircraft fleet until its retirement (estimated to occur in 2032).
- Work will be performed at L3Harris' Mirabel facility, as well as at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and CFB Bagotville.
- L3Harris has supported the CF-18 aircraft fleet for 35 years and will continue to provide fleet and program management, maintenance, engineering, material management, electronic publications, integrated logistic support, data management and operational software support as part of the contract.