Apr. 21, 2022

The shares of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are rising the pre-market Thursday after the immuno-pharma company disclosed a summary of clinical data to back the synergistic effect of its cancer candidate Ampligen with checkpoint blockade therapies.

A dsRNA drug, known as rintatolimod, Ampligen, is currently undergoing studies as a potential therapy for cancer.

The data highlights that “Ampligen as a single agent therapy, as well as in combination with the latest powerful cancer therapies, has the potential to become a breakthrough therapy for some of the most difficult to treat and deadly cancers,” said Chief Executive Officer of AIM, Thomas Equels.

The announcement includes data from an investigator-initiated, Phase 2 trial, in which Ampligen, was tested with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and chemoimmunotherapy, cisplatin, in patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

The clinical responses included two complete responses (15.4%) and three partial responses (23.1%) among 13 evaluable patients, the company said.

In another Phase 1 study for a combination therapy involving Ampligen, interferon α-2b, and pembrolizumab for triple-negative breast cancer, three patients out of six evaluable patients had stable disease lasting 2.4, 2.5, and 3.8 months as of data cut off on Sep. 01, 2021.

Read: AIM (AIM) shares gained this month in reaction to the company’s presentation at recently concluded American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

