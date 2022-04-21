iCAD provides prelim Q1 revenue figure and CFO transition
- iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) expects total revenue for Q1 2022 to be $7.5M, vs. consensus $7.45M.
- CFO, Charles Carter, will be leaving for personal reasons and an interim CFO will be appointed shortly to serve until a permanent successor to Mr. Carter is in place.
- Also, appoints Timothy Norris as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- “Q1 has been a period of rapid change for our Company, but we believe we now have a winning commercial infrastructure in place and a solid and growing pipeline to ensure the trajectory we are on will position the organization for success and bring our world-leading portfolio of innovative solutions into the hands of more clinicians worldwide. We remain confident in the unique value our portfolio of technologies offers and look forward to providing more updates on our upcoming Q1 earnings call.” said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO.