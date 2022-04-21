Raymond James analyst Michael Rose downgraded Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Market Perform from Outperform as the bank's benefits from rising rates, improving loan growth outlook, benign credit trends, and ongoing capital returns are mostly already baked into the shares' valuation.

Comerica's (CMA) Q1 core EPS, which Rose calculates at $1.41, exceeded the consensus of $1.38, but trailed Rose's estimate of $1.48; lower fee income and smaller negative loan loss provision more than offset higher net interest income and lower noninterest expense, the analyst said.

"Moreover, with our EPS estimates moving lower reflecting lower fee income and share repurchases relative to our prior model juxtaposed with a relatively in line valuation vs. peers on current 2023E P/E basis and on a P/TBV basis, we now see risk-reward as balanced," Rose wrote Thursday in a note to clients.

The analyst trimmed his 2022 operating EPS estimate for Comerica (CMA) to $6.60 from $6.65 and 2023 operating EPS to $8.10 from $8.40.

Rose's Market Perform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Strong Buy and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

