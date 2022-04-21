Ford recalls over 650K trucks due to windshield wipers issue

Apr. 21, 2022 9:07 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)GMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments

Logo of Ford at a car dealership

gopixa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is recalling more than 650K pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. citing the issue with windshield wipers as it can break and fail.
  • The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. It also includes are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.
  • U.S. safety regulators says that teeth on the wipers aren't the right height and this can cause the wiper arms to become stripped reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.
  • Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.
  • Shares up 1.5% premarket.
  • The company is also planning to launch four new EVs in its Lincoln lineup.
  • On April 1, the company announced to recall 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer brakes.
  • On April 1, General Motors (GM) too recalled nearly 682,000 compact SUVs to repair windshield wipers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.