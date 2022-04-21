Ford recalls over 650K trucks due to windshield wipers issue
Apr. 21, 2022 9:07 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)GMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Ford (NYSE:F) is recalling more than 650K pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. citing the issue with windshield wipers as it can break and fail.
- The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. It also includes are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.
- U.S. safety regulators says that teeth on the wipers aren't the right height and this can cause the wiper arms to become stripped reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.
- Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.
- Shares up 1.5% premarket.
- The company is also planning to launch four new EVs in its Lincoln lineup.
- On April 1, the company announced to recall 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer brakes.
- On April 1, General Motors (GM) too recalled nearly 682,000 compact SUVs to repair windshield wipers.