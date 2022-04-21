COVID vaccination requirement extended for non-U.S. travelers at land ports of entry
Apr. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), JNJ, MRNA, NVAXAZN, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Non-U.S. citizens entering the U.S. along land ports of entry -- mostly the Mexico and Canada border -- will need to continue to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
- The Department of Homeland Security said the decision was made in consultation with the CDC.
- The requirement does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
- Also, all travelers crossing a land border into the U.S. do not have to provide proof of a COVID test. However, if arriving at an airport, a test is necessary.
- COVID vaccine stocks: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- The Department of Justice Wednesday said it would appeal a federal judge's ruling that lifted the nationwide mask mandate for public transport.