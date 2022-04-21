COVID vaccination requirement extended for non-U.S. travelers at land ports of entry

Apr. 21, 2022

  • Non-U.S. citizens entering the U.S. along land ports of entry -- mostly the Mexico and Canada border -- will need to continue to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said the decision was made in consultation with the CDC.
  • The requirement does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
  • Also, all travelers crossing a land border into the U.S. do not have to provide proof of a COVID test. However, if arriving at an airport, a test is necessary.
  • The Department of Justice Wednesday said it would appeal a federal judge's ruling that lifted the nationwide mask mandate for public transport.
