Civitas Resources announces redemption of $100M of senior notes due 2026
Apr. 21, 2022 9:13 AM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) intents to redeem in full the $100M in aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2026 on May 1, 2022.
- The redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.
- The Co. has also entered into an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility under which the borrowing base has been increased from $1B to $1.7B.
- As of March 31st, the Company had zero borrowings outstanding on the Credit Facility and ~$154M in cash on hand.