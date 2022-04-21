Civitas Resources announces redemption of $100M of senior notes due 2026

Apr. 21, 2022 9:13 AM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) intents to redeem in full the $100M in aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2026 on May 1, 2022.
  • The redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.
  • The Co. has also entered into an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility under which the borrowing base has been increased from $1B to $1.7B.
  • As of March 31st, the Company had zero borrowings outstanding on the Credit Facility and ~$154M in cash on hand.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.