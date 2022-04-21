Legend achieves $50M milestone under J&J collaboration deal for cancer therapy Carvykti
Apr. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), JNJBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) on Thursday said it achieved a $50M milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech for CAR-T therapy cilta-cel, marketed in the U.S. under brand name Carvykti.
- In December 2017, LEGN had entered into an agreement with Janssen to develop, make and sell cilta-cel for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer.
- Under the December 2017 agreement, LEGN got an upfront payment of $350M from Janssen and was entitled to get additional payments upon achieving certain milestones in terms of development, production and sales.
- Legend said that, including the $50M milestone announced today, the company has achieved $300M in milestone payments during the collaboration.
- LEGN's achievement of the $50M milestone payment comes a month after Carvykti got both U.S. FDA approval and a positive recommendation by a European Medicines Agency committee.
- U.S.-listed shares of China-focused LEGN +0.1% to $40.70 in premarket trading.