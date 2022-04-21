Legend achieves $50M milestone under J&J collaboration deal for cancer therapy Carvykti

Apr. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), JNJBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Cancer Cell Oncology concept Immunotherapy Treatment with gene editing T-Cells

CIPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) on Thursday said it achieved a $50M milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech for CAR-T therapy cilta-cel, marketed in the U.S. under brand name Carvykti.
  • In December 2017, LEGN had entered into an agreement with Janssen to develop, make and sell cilta-cel for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer.
  • Under the December 2017 agreement, LEGN got an upfront payment of $350M from Janssen and was entitled to get additional payments upon achieving certain milestones in terms of development, production and sales.
  • Legend said that, including the $50M milestone announced today, the company has achieved $300M in milestone payments during the collaboration.
  • LEGN's achievement of the $50M milestone payment comes a month after Carvykti got both U.S. FDA approval and a positive recommendation by a European Medicines Agency committee.
  • U.S.-listed shares of China-focused LEGN +0.1% to $40.70 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.