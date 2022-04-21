BAE Systems to provide energy management solutions for NASA project
Apr. 21, 2022 9:18 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) said Thursday it was selected by GE Aviation to provide energy management solutions for NASA's hybrid electric technology demonstrator program.
- BAESY will design, test and supply energy management parts for GE Aviation's megawatt class hybrid electric propulsion system in development.
- BAESY will provide battery and related cabling used to store electricity for the demonstration program and drive the motor/generator that GE Aviation is building.
- NASA's Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project aims to advance hybrid electric flight technologies for commercial aviation.
- The project includes ground and flight-test demonstrations to be conducted over the next 5 years.
- BAESY will also provide high-integrity controls and cables for the demonstrator's power management system, which will be tested on CT7-9B turboprop engines.
- The company will leverage its investment in aircraft electrification and expertise in flight-critical systems to provide guidance for electric flight certification requirements.
- Work on the project will be conducted at BAESY's facility in Endicott, New York.