AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is driving higher ahead of the market open after reporting a big beat on top and bottom lines in its Thursday morning earnings release.

The auto retailer cruised past EPS estimates set by analysts at $5.78 by $0.53, while besting revenue expectations of $6.75 billion by $240 million. Shares gained almost 4% shortly before Thursday's open.

The Florida-based retailer noted that consumer demand for vehicles remains robust even as inflation takes a toll. While new vehicle revenue declined slightly year over year, a 47% increase in used care revenue counteracted that headwind.

“Our After-Sales team delivered a tremendous quarter with an increase in After-Sales gross profit of 19%,” CEO Mike Manley added. “Consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership remains strong and our self-sustaining used vehicle business continues to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies.”

The company noted that it hope to increase its footprint by opening 12 new stores over the next 12 months.

