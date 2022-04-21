NRx Pharmaceuticals seeks FDA breakthrough therapy tag for COVID-19 drug Zyesami

Apr. 21, 2022 9:25 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)GILDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) said it filed a new request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for breakthrough therapy designation for its COVID-19 drug Zyesami.

The company said the filing for Zyesami (aviptadil) is for a subgroup of patients with critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure who were also treated with Gilead Sciences' (GILD) remdesivir and continued to progress.

The company added that the submission includes safety data on ~750 patients treated with intravenous Zyesami for critical COVID-19.

NRx said the FDA had previously not granted the drug a breakthrough therapy designation on the filing in September 2021.

The FDA requested new clinical evidence comparing the safety and efficacy of aviptadil relative to other existing therapies for critical COVID-19, such as remdesivir.

The company added that based on the FDA's input, it coducted a post-hoc analysis of its completed phase 2b/3 study focused on ~70% of patients that continued to progress to COVID-19 respiratory failure that also received treatment with remdesivir.

The company said the analysis showed that for these patients, Zyesami showed a highly significant four-fold increased odds of survival compared to placebo at 60 days.

NRx noted that it had filed a breakthrough therapy request with the FDA with this data but withdrew it to add the analysis data from the ~750 patients.

The company said that in February it filed a new emergency use authorization request which was focused on this narrower patient population.

NRXP +3.75% to $2.21 premarket April 21

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.