RBC upgrades Exxon on refining exposure, downgrades Chevron on valuation

RBC upgraded Exxon (NYSE:XOM) to buy Thursday; the bank's $100 price target assumes Exxon (XOM) trades at ~10x RBC's 2022 EPS forecast of $10.74. The earnings forecast is predicated on a $102 Brent oil price forecast. RBC downgraded Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Thursday, with a $165 price target, which assumes the shares trade at ~10x RBC's 2022 EPS forecast of $16.93. RBC sees geographic and commodity end-market exposure driving relative performance between the two companies this year.

RBC thinks Exxon (XOM) will be a beneficiary of the improving refining environment. With the largest refining footprint amongst the majors, and growing, RBC shows Exxon's (XOM) downstream segment driving earnings 18% / 30% above street estimates in 2022 / 2023. Separately, Exxon (XOM) invested heavily in resource development and production growth throughout the downturn, while under investing in the energy transition relative to peers. RBC notes that underinvestment in energy transition has been considered a liability by Wall Street; however, in a world short energy, Exxon's (XOM) deep upstream portfolio will quickly be recognized as a competitive advantage.

Thursday's Chevron (CVX) downgrade was largely valuation related, as the shares have outperformed peers in recent months. Interestingly, RBC hosted a roadshow with CEO Mike Wirth, where he repeatedly spoke with investors about a desire to increase international gas exposure. RBC believes this will be effectuated through the acquisition of Gulf Coast LNG assets; any acquisition of LNG assets in the Gulf could provide a positive read-through for Tellurian (TELL). Separately, RBC noted Chevron's (CVX) significant "indirect" Russia exposure, as 10% of the Company's upstream production comes from Kazakhstan and runs through Russia's recently troubled CPC pipeline.

Chevron (CVX) has been hit with several downgrades of late, all largely valuation related. However, despite significant outperformance in the pure-play refining sector, few majors have been upgraded on the expectation of improved downstream results. Exxon (XOM) is by far the most exposed to improving refining economics, and the shares remain largely "hold" rated across Wall Street. Suggesting sustained, elevated refining margins could lead to more upgrades in coming months.