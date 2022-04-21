Kyndryl Holdings expands cloud solutions partnership with SAP

Apr. 21, 2022 9:24 AM ETSAP SE (SAP), KDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) is rising 1.04% premarket Thursday after the firm announced an expanded strategic partnership with SAP (NYSE:SAP) to develop industry solutions for SAP® software resources supported by Kyndryl (KD) services.
  • The expanded partnership will leverage SAP's Business Technology Platform and Kyndryl's expertise in AI, data and cyber resiliency services to enable a cost-effective path to the cloud for customers.
  • Kyndryl will offer services that complement the RISE with SAP solution, including proven migration tools and scalable offerings, AI-driven business data management and analytics solutions, application modernization and more.
  • In November 2021, Kyndryl became SAP certified in the following areas: SAP HANA(R) operations, global hosting operations, integration with SAP S/4HANA and DevOps.
