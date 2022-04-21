Dermata Therapeutics launches $5M securities offering
Apr. 21, 2022 9:24 AM ETDermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) has announced a $5M private offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The biotech firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase ~$5M of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants.
- Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.325.
- Dermata (DRMA) has agreed to sell 3.77M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an 3.77M shares of common stock.
- The warrants will be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance at $1.325/share.
- The offering is expected to close on April 25, 2022. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Additionally, Dermata (DRMA) entered into a registration rights agreement with the investor, pursuant to which it has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC for the resale of the securities issued in the private placement.
- DRMA shares +2.03% pre-market