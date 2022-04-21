Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -2.3% pre-market Thursday after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues that beat Wall Street estimates but slightly lowering copper sales guidance for the rest of the year.

Q1 net income more than doubled to $1.53B, or $1.04/share, from $718M, or $0.48/share, in the year-ago period, while revenues surged 36% Y/Y to $6.6B.

Consolidated copper sales jumped 24% Y/Y to 1.02B lbs, and gold sales surged 59% to 409K recoverable oz, while the company's average realized price for copper climbed 18% to $4.66/lb and the realized price for gold gained 12% to $1,920/oz.

Q1 copper sales came in 6% higher than January guidance of 970M lbs, primarily reflecting the timing of shipments; gold sales were 8% higher than prior guidance of 380K oz, primarily reflecting higher recoveries.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) cut its copper sales outlook for Q2 to 1.04B lbs from 1.075B lbs, for Q3 to 1.095B lbs from 1.125B lbs, and for Q4 to 1.095B lbs from 1.13B lbs.

Freeport (FCX) shares have gained 20% YTD and 39% during the past year.