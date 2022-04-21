Simulations Plus enters collaboration to advance DDDPlus Software
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announces a new funded collaboration with a large pharmaceutical company to expand and validate the mechanistic in vitro dissolution models for intravitreal injectable formulations within the DDDPlus software.
- James Mullin, Senior Principal Scientist and lead programmer on DDDPlus, said: “The DDDPlus software is being utilized by numerous companies and regulatory agencies around the globe to support oral drug product development. Recent enhancements to the tool have focused on improvements to the in vitro analysis of precipitation kinetics and functionality to help establish drug product specification limits. Through this new collaboration, we will expand into the injectable product space and apply our novel approaches to capture dissolution kinetics within in vitro systems designed by our industry partner. We look forward to the fruitful interactions.”