Compass Point analyst Chirs Allen has upped MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Neutral from Sell as its Q1 earnings beat reflected a more balanced risk-reward setup, according to a note Thursday.

Still, "the volume environment has remained underwhelming despite wider spreads/higher volatility," and market share has been in-line to modestly better than expected, Allen wrote.

Depending on how the interest rate environment unfolds, the analyst sees more fees per million ("FPM") pricing pressure, though the "near-term the outlook appears stable" amid skyrocketing yields.

Allen lifted his 2022 EPS forecast to $7.13 from $6.97 and 2023 EPS estimate to $8.05 from $7.87, the note says. A group of 11 analysts estimated 2022 EPS of $7.20 and 2023 EPS of $8.27.

Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating, which views MarketAxess (MKTX) as a Strong Sell, had screened MKTX at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum when compared with peers. On the other hand, Wall Street Analysts rated the stock with a Hold (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 10 Hold, 1 Strong Sell).

Earlier this week, MarketAxess declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share.