FiscalNote announces intent to list on NYSE
Apr. 21, 2022 9:37 AM ETDuddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC), DSACUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FiscalNote Holdings and Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC) has announced their intent to list the Class A common stock of FiscalNote Holdings on the NYSE by Q2 2022.
- Upon the closing, Duddell Street Acquisition will de-list from the Nasdaq, and the Class A common stock of FiscalNote Holdings and will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "NOTE".
- "The path to public markets is now one step closer as we reach a key milestone with a home on the NYSE," said Manoj Jain, CEO of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.