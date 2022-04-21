FiscalNote announces intent to list on NYSE

  • FiscalNote Holdings and Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC) has announced their intent to list the Class A common stock of FiscalNote Holdings on the NYSE by Q2 2022.
  • Upon the closing, Duddell Street Acquisition will de-list from the Nasdaq, and the Class A common stock of FiscalNote Holdings and will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "NOTE".
  • "The path to public markets is now one step closer as we reach a key milestone with a home on the NYSE," said Manoj Jain, CEO of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.
