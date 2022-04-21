Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) rose 4.5% after a report that recent negotiations with a potential buyer of the company broke down.

Magnachip (MX) was in talks with Kolon Group recently, though the talks appear to have collapsed over price, according to a Korean publication.

Several other companies were said to be interested in Magnachip, though not known if the parties can agree on price, according to the report.

The latest news come after TheBell in Korea reported in January that JPMorgan was said to be reached out to be potential buyers for Magnachip (MX) to gauge their interest.

Magnachip and its planned buyer Wise Road in December mutually terminated a $1.4B transaction after failing to get U.S. national security approval for the deal.

Magnachip in December adopted a poison pill that's set to expire on Dec. 12. MX may have instituted the poison pill amid reports at least from June that there may be other parties interested in an acquisition. The company said in a background filing about the original Wise Road deal that seven strategic and PE firms had expressed some interest in a potential transaction.