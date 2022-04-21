KKR in talks to buy Hitachi's stake in Transportation unit for $1.6B
Apr. 21, 2022 9:44 AM ETHitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY), KKR, HTHIFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) is underway selling most of its stake (40%) in Hitachi Transport System for $1.56B (~200B Yen) to KKR (NYSE:KKR), Nikkei reported not citing the information source.
- As per the report, the private equity firm has been named the preferred bidder which will reduce Hitachi's stake to 10%.
- Nikkei added that KKR will launch a tender offer once the agreement is reached with Hitachi, and plans to take the unit private.
- The companies plan to reach an agreement by Apr. 28, when the preferential bidding rights will expire.
- The step comes amid Hitachi overhauling its portfolio of assets for focusing on its higher-margin digitalization business.
- While in January the company announced plans to sell about half of its stake in its construction machinery unit to a group including Itochu for $1.4B and Bloomberg cited that buyout firms were among the shortlisted bidders for Hitachi Transport.
- Since the company's announcement to sell machinery unit, the stock price has eroded 22.8% of its value.