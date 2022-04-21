Moleculin cleared to conduct phase 1 study of WP1066 for treatment of recurrent brain tumor
Apr. 21, 2022 9:46 AM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the clinical-stage biotech's application to study its therapy WP1066 for the treatment of recurrent malignant glioma, a common type of tumor that originates in the brain.
- MBRX now plans to conduct a phase 1 dose escalation study of the safety and efficacy of oral WP1066 in adult patients with recurrent malignant glioma.
- WP1066 is an immune/transcription modulator that inhibits certain factors and stimulates an immune response to tumors. It has shown anti-tumor activity in a wide range of tumor cell lines and increased survival in a number of animal models, according to MBRX.
- "We expect the clearance of this (application) to further support the ongoing pediatric studies being conducted by the team at Emory University, and we are evaluating the potential for additional externally funded investigator-initiated studies," said MBRX CEO Walter Klemp.
- MBRX stock +2.6% to $1.96 in morning trade.