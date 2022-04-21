Cocrystal, NIAID ink pact to explore COVID-19 protease inhibitors in preclinical studies

Apr. 21, 2022 9:48 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) signed an agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for preclinical studies evaluating the potential of its 3CL protease inhibitors to treat COVID-19.
  • The company said it applied its proprietary drug discovery platform technology to develop novel, broad-spectrum SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitors.
  • Under the Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement (NCEA), Cocrystal provided its 3CL protease inhibitors and the NIAID, a division of the National Institutes of Health, will be responsible for in vitro and in vivo studies evaluating the antiviral activity of the compounds.
  • "Studies to date show that our protease inhibitors exhibit superior in vitro potency against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern including Omicron," said Cocrystal's President and co-interim CEO Sam Lee.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.