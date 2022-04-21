Cocrystal, NIAID ink pact to explore COVID-19 protease inhibitors in preclinical studies
Apr. 21, 2022 9:48 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) signed an agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for preclinical studies evaluating the potential of its 3CL protease inhibitors to treat COVID-19.
- The company said it applied its proprietary drug discovery platform technology to develop novel, broad-spectrum SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitors.
- Under the Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement (NCEA), Cocrystal provided its 3CL protease inhibitors and the NIAID, a division of the National Institutes of Health, will be responsible for in vitro and in vivo studies evaluating the antiviral activity of the compounds.
- "Studies to date show that our protease inhibitors exhibit superior in vitro potency against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern including Omicron," said Cocrystal's President and co-interim CEO Sam Lee.