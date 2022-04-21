Elon Musk will explore a potential tender offer for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), having secured $46.5 billion committed financing for the deal.

As of 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Twitter stock has moved from slightly negative to slightly positive, +0.3%.

An amended filing notes that Musk is prepared to begin negotiations "immediately."

"Twitter has not responded to the Proposal. Given the lack of response by Twitter, the Reporting Person is exploring whether to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock ... at a price of $54.20 per share, net to the seller in cash ... but has not determined whether to do so at this time," it says.

Musk's filing says entities related to him have received commitment letters committing to about $46.5 billion to finance the offer.

That financing comprises a debt commitment letter from Morgan Stanley and other institutions covering $13 billion in loans; a separate debt commitment letter from Morgan Stanley and others for $12.5 billion in margin loans; and an equity commitment letter from Musk for equity financing of $21 billion.

Updated: The margin loan is against some of Musk's Tesla stock ("a condition which requires that the borrower thereunder satisfy a maximum loan to value ratio of 20%, which is expected be satisfied by the contributions of a portion of Mr. Musk’s unencumbered shares in Tesla, Inc. to such borrower").

Musk had hinted at the prospect of pursuing a tender offer after the board didn't respond to his $54.20/share offer, taking to his own Twitter account to post the Elvis Presley lyric "Love me Tender" over the weekend. Twitter's board had instead adopted a "poison pill" shareholder rights plan as defense against a takeover.