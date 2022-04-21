Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is getting a pessimistic preview for its May 5 earnings after a steep slide in Wednesday’s trading.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) were shellacked on Wednesday, falling over 13% on the day, along with much of the e-commerce space as investor sentiment turned on many high-multiple names. While shares are not nearly as battered on Thursday, at least one analyst is still advising caution.

“We continue to see SHOP as best-of-breed in our space, but its multiple in this macro backdrop remains at a premium,” Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi wrote in a note to clients.

He explained that even a high price to sales multiple as compared with freshly compressed peers could not justify his previous price target of $850. As a result, he trimmed the target by $225 to $625.

Aftahi reiterated a Neutral rating on shares, noting that the risk-reward dynamics ahead of the earnings release in two weeks are not particularly attractive.

“Comparables remain tough through the remainder of FY22, although we still anticipate mid-20% y/y growth, the trend of higher investment (nearly all of gross profit dollars) leads to lower margins and cash flow,” he concluded. “We await both signs of a potential re-inflection to a positive incremental (rate of change) growth and a better entry point to become more constructive on shares.”

Aftahi expects the company to report about in-line with expectations for earnings, failing to generate much enthusiasm on an entry point ahead of that date.

