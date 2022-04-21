Tri Pointe Homes lifts 2022 guidance as Q1 results top Wall Street estimates

Apr. 21, 2022 9:53 AM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Construction Workers Working On Wooden Roof Of House.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Trip Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on Thursday has boosted its full-year outlook as robust Q1 earnings point to elevated homebuying demand.

For 2022, the homebuilder is expecting 6.5K-6.8K homes (unchanged from previous view) at an average sales price of $680K-690K, up from $660K-670K in the prior forecast.

Sees homebuilding gross margin of 26.0% to 27.0% compared with 25.0% to 26.0% in the prior view.

Meanwhile, Q1 home sales revenue of $725.3M rose from $716.7M in Q1 2021. New home deliveries were 1,099 in Q1, down from 1,126 in the year-ago quarter. And the average sales price of homes delivered was $600K vs. $636K in Q1 a year ago.

Q1 homebuilding gross margin of 26.8% compared with 23.9% in Q1 2021.

Q1 net new home orders of 1,896 fell from 1,987 in Q1 of last year.

Backlog units of 3,955 homes in Q1 vs. 3,825 in Q1 2021. Dollar value backlog of $2.9B in Q1 increased from $2.5B in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Tri Pointe Homes EPS of $0.81 beat the consensus estimate by $0.20.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.