Trip Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on Thursday has boosted its full-year outlook as robust Q1 earnings point to elevated homebuying demand.

For 2022, the homebuilder is expecting 6.5K-6.8K homes (unchanged from previous view) at an average sales price of $680K-690K, up from $660K-670K in the prior forecast.

Sees homebuilding gross margin of 26.0% to 27.0% compared with 25.0% to 26.0% in the prior view.

Meanwhile, Q1 home sales revenue of $725.3M rose from $716.7M in Q1 2021. New home deliveries were 1,099 in Q1, down from 1,126 in the year-ago quarter. And the average sales price of homes delivered was $600K vs. $636K in Q1 a year ago.

Q1 homebuilding gross margin of 26.8% compared with 23.9% in Q1 2021.

Q1 net new home orders of 1,896 fell from 1,987 in Q1 of last year.

Backlog units of 3,955 homes in Q1 vs. 3,825 in Q1 2021. Dollar value backlog of $2.9B in Q1 increased from $2.5B in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Tri Pointe Homes EPS of $0.81 beat the consensus estimate by $0.20.