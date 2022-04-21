Wells sees sustained high refining margins, bumps price targets, upgrades PBF
- Wells Fargo analyst Roger Reid was early on calling for improved refining fundamentals in 2022, and is not backing off the call; Thursday he upgraded PBF (PBF) to hold and lifted price targets across the sector.
- Favorable payroll data, post-pandemic demand recovery and constrained supply will sustain "better than mid cycle" refining margins throughout the year, and valuations don't yet reflect the industry's improved fundamentals, wrote Read.
- Earlier Thursday, RBC upgraded Exxon (XOM) to buy, citing improved refining results in coming quarters.
- Read bumped price targets across the board, with Marathon's (MPC) target lifted 21%, Delek's (DK) 26%, and PBF's (PBF) price target lifted a full 50% Thursday; with oil trading sideways of late, improved downstream results could be the focus of Q2 outlooks in coming weeks.