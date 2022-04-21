Wells sees sustained high refining margins, bumps price targets, upgrades PBF

Apr. 21, 2022 10:02 AM ETDK, MPC, XOM, PBFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo analyst Roger Reid was early on calling for improved refining fundamentals in 2022, and is not backing off the call; Thursday he upgraded PBF (PBF) to hold and lifted price targets across the sector.
  • Favorable payroll data, post-pandemic demand recovery and constrained supply will sustain "better than mid cycle" refining margins throughout the year, and valuations don't yet reflect the industry's improved fundamentals, wrote Read.
  • Earlier Thursday, RBC upgraded Exxon (XOM) to buy, citing improved refining results in coming quarters.
  • Read bumped price targets across the board, with Marathon's (MPC) target lifted 21%, Delek's (DK) 26%, and PBF's (PBF) price target lifted a full 50% Thursday; with oil trading sideways of late, improved downstream results could be the focus of Q2 outlooks in coming weeks.
