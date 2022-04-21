Leading indicators rise as expected in March, signaling continued growth
Apr. 21, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- March Leading Indicators: +0.3% to 119.8 vs +0.3% expected and +0.6% prior (revised from +0.3%).
- Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S.: +0.4% to 108.7 vs. +0.4% in February.
- Lagging Economic Index: +0.6% to 110.9 compared with +0.2% in prior month.
- "The US LEI rose again in March despite headwinds from the war in Ukraine," said Altaman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at the Conference Board. "This broad-based improvement signals economic growth is likely to continue through 2022 despite volatile stock prices and weakening business and consumer expectations."
- The Conference Board projects 3.0% Y/Y U.S. GDP growth in 2022, slower than the 5.6% pace in 2021, but still well above the pre-COVID trend.
