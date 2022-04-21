Leading indicators rise as expected in March, signaling continued growth

Apr. 21, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessman hands holding hand and commercial business charts

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

  • March Leading Indicators: +0.3% to 119.8 vs +0.3% expected and +0.6% prior (revised from +0.3%).
  • Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S.: +0.4% to 108.7 vs. +0.4% in February.
  • Lagging Economic Index: +0.6% to 110.9 compared with +0.2% in prior month.
  • "The US LEI rose again in March despite headwinds from the war in Ukraine," said Altaman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at the Conference Board. "This broad-based improvement signals economic growth is likely to continue through 2022 despite volatile stock prices and weakening business and consumer expectations."
  • The Conference Board projects 3.0% Y/Y U.S. GDP growth in 2022, slower than the 5.6% pace in 2021, but still well above the pre-COVID trend.
  • Earlier, Jobless claims down 2K to 184K
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.