Accenture acquired Ergo for expanding data & AI capabilities, sixth acquisition in a month
Apr. 21, 2022 10:04 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) acquired Argentina-based Ergo, a data-centered business that helps companies create a culture of data-driven decision-making using big data, analytics and AI, for undisclosed financial terms.
- Ergo's team of 200 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First.
- The acquisition expands Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities to drive data-led transformations for clients in the Hispanic South American market, spanning Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.
- "By acquiring Ergo, Accenture will bring more resources to help clients gain insights about where to focus their transformation for the most value and how data can support better decision-making through the transformation process," Accenture Cloud First global lead Karthik Narain commented.
- Quick look at various acquisitions by Accenture in past one month; this is the company's sixth acquisition in past 1-month when its stock price gained 2.2%.