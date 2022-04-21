Accenture acquired Ergo for expanding data & AI capabilities, sixth acquisition in a month

Apr. 21, 2022 10:04 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Individuals Unite To Become Team, Family, Network

JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) acquired Argentina-based Ergo, a data-centered business that helps companies create a culture of data-driven decision-making using big data, analytics and AI, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Ergo's team of 200 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First.
  • The acquisition expands Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities to drive data-led transformations for clients in the Hispanic South American market, spanning Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.
  • "By acquiring Ergo, Accenture will bring more resources to help clients gain insights about where to focus their transformation for the most value and how data can support better decision-making through the transformation process," Accenture Cloud First global lead Karthik Narain commented.
  • Quick look at various acquisitions by Accenture in past one month; this is the company's sixth acquisition in past 1-month when its stock price gained 2.2%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.