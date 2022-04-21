Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) spent $2.5 million in lobbying Congress in the first-quarter, a record for the tech giant, according to a publicly released filing.

The document is signed by Timothy Powderly, Senior Director, Government Affairs. Powderly previously wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that the response from consumers to Apple's App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, which it rolled out last year, has been "overwhelmingly positive."

In the letter, Powderly added that "some of the largest social media and advertising companies have very publicly complained about the impact of these new privacy protections on their profits."

Congress is currently debating two bills, one known as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, and the other, the Open App Markets Act.

Both have passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, but are being debated by the broader Senate.

Apple (AAPL) is also facing legislation in Europe, known as the Digital Markets Act, that could upend how its App Store works and operates.

Apple shares tacked on more than 1.5% to $169.94 in early trading on Thursday.

On Tuesday, research firm Canalys said Apple (AAPL) gained share in the smartphone market in the first-quarter, largely due to the "growing demand" for its iPhone 13.