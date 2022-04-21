Landstar Systems trades green on record EPS figure in Q1
Apr. 21, 2022 10:09 AM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Landstar Systems (LSTR +2.8%) shows Q1 revenue jump of ~53% Y/Y to $1.97B, beats consensus by $10M.
- Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners and truck brokerage carriers was $1.75B, or 89% of revenue; revenue by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $194.7M, or 10%.
- Further bifurcation of revenue in company presentation
- Gross profit was $214.6M, an all-time quarterly record, compared to $147.1M last year.
- GAAP EPS of $3.34 misses consensus by $0.02.
- President and CEO Jim Gattoni commented, “Over the trailing 12 month period, Landstar’s financial performance has been unparalleled in our history. As a result, our prior year comparisons will become more challenging as we move further into 2022. Moreover, the headwinds relating to inflation and a potential shift in consumer spending, as well as potential impacts relating to the war in Ukraine, make it difficult to predict the future direction of the U.S. freight transportation environment. Nevertheless, throughout March and through the first few weeks of the 2022 second quarter, customer demand for our freight transportation services remained strong.”
- Company Q2 revenue to be in a range of $2.B- $2.05B billion vs. consensus $1.8B.
- Contributor comments on the stock reads 'Short Puts Are The Way To Play'
