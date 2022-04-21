Fidelity Bank buys Scranton Electric Building for new headquarters
Apr. 21, 2022 10:10 AM ETFidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fidelity Bank, part of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) has purchased the Scranton Electric Building in Scranton, Pennsylvania, for its new corporate headquarters, the company said Thursday in a statement.
- Acquiring the building, which was built in 1896, will allow Fidelity Bank (FDBC) to centralize many of the corporate functions that are currently spread across a few different buildings, said President and cEO Daniel J. Santaniello. Since 2011, the number of its bankers has more than doubled and its assets increased by more than $1.8B.
- The entire project is expected to cost $20M. The bank has received $4M in funding for the project through Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, Fidelity (FDBC) said.
- Last year, Fidelity D&D (FDBC) acquired Landmark Bancorp for ~$43.4M.