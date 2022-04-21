Allied begins commercial exports of cannabis flower from Colombia to international markets
Apr. 21, 2022 10:14 AM ETAllied Corp. (ALID)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Allied (OTCQB:ALID) said on Thursday that it has begun commercial exports of Colombian-produced dried cannabis flower to Australia and United States.
- The company said one export is intended for Australia, and the two exports are intended for the United States. It will be exporting 1000, 1000 and 500 kilograms respectively.
- The company said it had initiated a 500 kilogram export as a part of the 2000 kilogram monthly supply agreement signed in November with the Veterans For Healing CBD cigarettes in the U.S.
- In Feb., Australia purchased 1000kgs of cannabis flower for Є1M.
- All products sold in the U.S. are under 0.3% THC, the legal limit.
- "Scaling production to these volumes is not easy with the stringent quality assurance limits for international standards needing to be met. Allied’s disease and pest management program, anti-microbial, heavy metal and anti-mold and yeast program have all led us to this success. As we continue to service the contracts that we have in hand we only expect our monthly volumes to continue to grow," said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.
- (ALID +1.1%)