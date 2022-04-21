Mortgage rates at 5.1%, its seventh consecutive week of increase

Apr. 21, 2022

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.11% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Apr. 21, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 5.00%; higher than 2.97% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • "While springtime is typically the busiest homebuying season, the upswing in rates has caused some volatility in demand. It continues to be a seller’s market, but buyers who remain interested in purchasing a home may find that competition has moderately softened," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.38% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.17% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.29%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.75% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.69% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.83%.
  • In this week, Freddie Mac announced that although U.S. mortgage rates are seen peaking to multi-year high levels, demand for single-family homes will remain solid.
  • HousingWire cites National Association of Realtors' Lawrence Yun, chief economist, "Cutting the Fed’s monthly MBS purchase tally will create a lot of new supply in the market, which will likely further increase pressure on interest rates, and could be amplified by other potential world events."
  • The most recent home-listings data from Realtor.com indicate number of new listings was down 13% compared to a year ago.
