American Express Q1 consensus EPS estimated to be $2.47 after strong March credit card metrics

Apr. 21, 2022 12:45 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $2.47 and consensus revenue estimate is $11.66B.
  • The company's credit card metrics stayed strong in March with a rise in loans and roughly stable in February. The January consumer card net write-off rate was in-line with December 2021.
  • Investor will focus on payment volumes as countries opened borders amid decline in Covid-19 cases.
  • Morgan Stanley's Graseck named American Express and Capital One Financial (COF) as positioned best for credit card lending amid an increased lending activity in Q1.
  • The company's diluted EPS has seen 165.78% CAGR y/y, while revenue has seen 39.68% CAGR y/y.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward revisions.
  • Over the last 1 year, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded the credit card service company's stock to Neutral from Overweight, having believed its current valuation already reflects a relatively positive base case.
  • AXP is set to announce Q1 earnings results on Apr. 22 before market open.
