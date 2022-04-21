Shell working with Chinese state-owned companies to divest Russian assets

Apr. 21, 2022 10:18 AM ETTTE, RNFTF, BP, SNP, PTR, CEOHF, SHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments

Russia and China two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

  • China's state-run energy companies are in talks with Shell (SHEL) to buy stakes in Russian gas export projects, according to Bloomberg sources.
  • CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF), PetroChina (PTR) and Sinopec (SNP) are in joint discussions to acquire Shell's (SHEL) 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 LNG venture.
  • BP (BP) has also announced plans to exit Russia, including the company's ~20% stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF); however, a short list of potential bidders has resulted in BP (BP) pursing talks to sell the stake back to Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) itself.
  • The desire to exit Russia quickly is understandable; however, selling high-quality assets at a deep discount to Russian and Chinese buyers does little to help Ukraine, punish Russia or maximize shareholder value - Total (TTE) for its part, has taken a "wait and see" approach, though the alternative strategy has not helped share price performance.
  • With Q1 results approaching, investors will remain focused on plans to exit Russian assets, and changes to the capital allocation strategy in a "post Russia" investment world.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.