After a disappointing earnings release and subsequent stock offering prompted wild swings in extended trading on Wednesday, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA -6.2%) is losing a bullish analyst.

In a note to clients on Thursday morning, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani downgraded shares from Outperform to In-Line while slashing his price target from $110 from $155.

“We are downgrading [Carvana] (CVNA) to In-Line given a lack of visibility on expenses, incremental capital raise, and ongoing auto shortage demands headwinds,” Montani wrote in a mea culpa of sorts. “Sometimes calls just don’t work out, and this is one of them with Carvana (CVNA) down from $126 when we upgraded in February.”

He added that while the miss and guide-down into 2022 was expected, the stock offering and preferred equity issuance was a surprise, adding to $2.2 billion in debt issuance to finance the acquisition of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) subsidiary Adesa. Montani suggested this move is a steep price to pay and raises more questions on expenses.

Shares fell over 6% early in Thursday’s trading session, extending significant losses realized on Wednesday.