Currency.com US crypto exchange launches with trading of bitcoin
Apr. 21, 2022
- Currency.com, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded into the U.S. and is available in 48 states and territories in the country, the firm said on Thursday. It will become available to clients in New York and Hawaii in coming months.
- Currency.com US will start with bitcoin (BTC-USD), followed by such cryptocurrencies as ethereum (ETH-USD), litecoin (LTC-USD), and bitcoin cash (BCH-USD). More crypto coins will be added over time, the company said.
- The exchange, registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a money services business, will enable U.S. residents to buy, store, and invest in top-traded cryptocurrencies, the company said.
- The exchange will provide clients with fiat-to-crypto capabilities and a crypto wallet with fiat support.
