Ferro ticks higher after FTC conditionally approves sale to Prince International
Apr. 21, 2022 10:30 AM ETFerro Corporation (FOE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) ticked higher after the Federal Trade Commission conditionally approved its sale to Prince International, the last hurdle needed for the deal to close.
- The FTC is requiring Ferro (FOE) and Prince to sell of three facilities amid concern the deal would increase concentration in the North American market for porcelain enamel frit, according to a press release from the regulatory.
- The news comes after a Dealreporter item on Tuesday said Prince's $2.1 billion purchase of Ferro Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:FOE) was said expected to close this week. Prince last month announced the sale of its porcelain enamel and glass coatings U.S. and Europeans businesses to KPS Capital Partners.
- Prince's proposed acquisition of Ferro (FOE) won conditional approval from the European Union in January. Prince pledged to divest its European porcelain enamel and glass coatings businesses to secure the approval. The deal was still awaiting approval from the FTC after receiving a second request from the regulatory in late July.The
- FOE/Prince deal received approval from China's antitrust regulator in late January.
- Prince agreed to buy Ferro for $2.1B, or $22/share last May.