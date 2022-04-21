BankUnited stock slides as Q1 earnings miss on softer loans and deposits

Apr. 21, 2022 10:33 AM ETBankUnited, Inc. (BKU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) stock is dipping 2.5% Thursday morning after first-quarter earnings fell short of the average analyst estimate, as loans and deposits declined amid a rising interest rate environment.
  • Q1 EPS of $0.79 missed the consensus of $0.82 and fell from $1.42 in Q4 2021 and $1.06 in Q1 2021.
  • Total loans were $23.37B in Q1, down from $23.76B in the fourth quarter of 2021. Deposits of $28.54B also slipped from $29.43B in Q4 2021.
  • Interest income from loans was $191.56M in Q1, down from $198.27M in Q4 2021 and $205.33M in Q1 2021. Interest expenses on deposits were $11.85M in Q1 vs. $13.63M in Q4 2021 and $22.37M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Still, net interest margin of 2.50% in Q1 gained from 2.39% in Q1 a year ago.
  • But return on average shareholders' equity of 9.0% in Q1 fell 13.2% in Q1 2021.
  • And Q1 tangible book value of $33.12 per share in Q1 compared with $35.47 in Q4 2021.
  • Towards the end of March, BankUnited declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
