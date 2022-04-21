Xponential Fitness collaborates with lululemon and MIRROR for expanding digital offering

Apr. 21, 2022 10:38 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) announced a collaboration with lululemon to create original fitness programming for the MIRROR, the retailer's smart home gym offering that boasts a robust workout library of live and on-demand classes.
  • Four of Xponential’s brands – AKT, Pure Barre, Rumble, and YogaSix – will provide workouts for the world’s first nearly invisible gym.
  • Xponential brand workouts will officially roll out with the latest edition of the MIRROR product, which launches this fall.
  • This partnership also follows the company’s recent launch of the Xponential+ (XPLUS) digital platform, which provides live and on-demand access to the same sought-after workouts offered in thousands of studio locations around the globe.
