NextEra says U.S. tariff probe may delay solar, storage projects

Apr. 21, 2022 10:35 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)A, RABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) expects as much as 2.8 GW of solar and storage projects will be delayed by at least a year due to the U.S. Department of Commerce investigation into solar panel imports, the company said in earnings presentation slides on Thursday.

"If the Commerce Department were to find circumvention, we believe it would be unwinding a decade of trade practice," CFO Kirk Crews said, according to Bloomberg. "We are disappointed with the Commerce decision to conduct this investigation."

NextEra (NEE) said it swung to a Q1 GAAP loss of $451M, or $0.23/share, from a year-ago profit of $1.66B, or $0.84/share, as the company took $1.77B in losses on some of its hedges as natural gas prices surged during the period.

NexEra Energy Resources, the company's competitive clean energy unit, swung to a Q1 loss of $1.5B from a profit of $491 in the prior-year quarter, while adding 1,770 net MW to its backlog.

The company maintains FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS of $2.75-$2.85 vs. $2.81 consensus, with 6%-8% annual growth anticipated in 2023-25.

NextEra Energy's (NEE) stock price return has declined 15% YTD and 2% during the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.