NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) expects as much as 2.8 GW of solar and storage projects will be delayed by at least a year due to the U.S. Department of Commerce investigation into solar panel imports, the company said in earnings presentation slides on Thursday.

"If the Commerce Department were to find circumvention, we believe it would be unwinding a decade of trade practice," CFO Kirk Crews said, according to Bloomberg. "We are disappointed with the Commerce decision to conduct this investigation."

NextEra (NEE) said it swung to a Q1 GAAP loss of $451M, or $0.23/share, from a year-ago profit of $1.66B, or $0.84/share, as the company took $1.77B in losses on some of its hedges as natural gas prices surged during the period.

NexEra Energy Resources, the company's competitive clean energy unit, swung to a Q1 loss of $1.5B from a profit of $491 in the prior-year quarter, while adding 1,770 net MW to its backlog.

The company maintains FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS of $2.75-$2.85 vs. $2.81 consensus, with 6%-8% annual growth anticipated in 2023-25.

NextEra Energy's (NEE) stock price return has declined 15% YTD and 2% during the past year.