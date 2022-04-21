Biotech ETF hovers near one-year trading low but attracts over $1B YTD

Biotechnology exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) hovers near its one-year trading low, but the investment community has shown recent interest in the fund as the ETF has experienced a large influx of capital in 2022.

While XBI trades down 27% on the year and off 51% from its all-time trading high, market participants will notice that XBI accumulated heavy inflows of $1.1B year-to-date, demonstrating that investors are layering in longer positions despite its downfall.

XBI also sits inside a technical support zone that has some investors thinking the fund may provide potential future upside as it has sold off hard over the past year. The ETF may be viewed by many as in freefall and others as a contrarian opportunity.

Below is much larger weekly chart of XBI dating back to 2015. See how XBI has found itself trading near what some market technicians would call a key support zone.

XBI trades as one of the market’s largest biotech ETFs with $6.41B assets under its belt. In addition, the fund is attached with a 0.35% expense ratio and supports 191 holdings led by Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), which is weighted at 1.22%.

Furthermore, XBI intends to deliver the financial community access to large- and mid-cap stocks specific to a subsector of the health care market.

While XBI is one of the leading biotech funds, it’s not the only ETF investors may be evaluating within the space.

Additional biotech ETFs: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT), VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH), Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM), Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE), Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC), and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG).

Year-to date price action: XBI -27.5%, IBB -15.3%, FBT -8.1%, BBH -13.2%, GNOM -30.1%, PBE -12.6%, BBC -36.9%, and ARKG -36.2%.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley projects about a third of biotechs will need financing in 2022.