Aeva's 4D LiDAR technology to help NASA navigate to moon

Vehicle Assembly Building

Mampfred/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NASA’s Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack Instrument project, a LiDAR-based mobile terrain-mapping and navigation system designed to support the next generation of lunar and planetary exploration is using Aeva’s (AEVA -1.4%) 4D LiDAR technology.
  • The technology is expected to enable the KNaCK Instrument to create highly accurate maps of the lunar surface and provide precise navigation capabilities to overcome the lack of global positioning and navigation systems on the Moon.
  • These capabilities will support missions that are part of NASA’s Artemis program which aims to return humans to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
