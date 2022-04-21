Synovus boosts guidance for loan growth, adjusted revenue after Q1 earnings beat
Apr. 21, 2022 10:55 AM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate and the Columbus, Georgia-based bank expects net interest income and net interest margin to increase this year due to loan growth and expected interest rate hikes.
- Synovus (SNV) shares are up 0.5% in late morning trading on Thursday.
- The company has increased its loan growth guidance to 6%-8% from its original 2022 guidance of 4%-7% growth; adjusted revenue guidance rises to 9%-11% growth from 4%-7%.
- Synovus (SNV) expects net interest margin to be driven by increases in interest rates, but also sees modest headwinds from remaining Paycheck Protection Program fees as balances decline.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.08, topping the $1.01 consensus estimate, declined from $1.35 in Q4 2021 and from $1.21 in Q1 2021.
- Period-end loans increased to $40.2B at the end of Q1 2022, up 2% from the end of Q4 2021.
- Total deposits of $48.7B fell 2% from $49.4B in Q4.
