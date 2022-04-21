Green Plains touts 60% protein concentration, record-high renewable corn oil yield

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) pops ~10% in Thursday's trading after saying it achieved greater than 60% protein concentration with yields as high as four lbs per bushel at its Wood River, Nebraska, biorefinery, in a month-long trial using the patented Fluid Quip Technologies MSC system.

Modifications for the trial also resulted in record-high low-carbon renewable corn oil yields of up to 1.4 lbs/bushel, "further expanding the company's ability to supply a strategic feedstock to the fast-growing renewable diesel market."

"This is a truly game-changing event as we believe no other technology exists at this commercial scale that can provide 60% or greater, fermented, pre-digested protein products that can radically transform how we feed the world," President and CEO Todd Becker said.

The company said product validation efforts are underway to assess additional nutritional value beyond protein concentration levels and begin formulation for a variety of diets in aqua, pet and swine.

Diversification may support Green Plains' long-term validity, Another Mountain's Rock Investing writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.